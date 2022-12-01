Prosecutor from Webb County quits during trial of former Border Patrol supervisor accused of killing 4 women

Tribunal attorney lawyer working with documents and wooden judge gavel on table in courtroom.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women continues in Bexar County, an unexpected turn of events has unfolded for the prosecution.

According to KSAT-TV, Webb County Associate District Attorney Joshua Davila posted to Facebook that he has quit the case.

A television station in Laredo, KGNS, reports a spokesperson for the Webb County District Attorney told them Davila resigned on Thursday, but that decision apparently had nothing to do with the murder trial of Juan David Ortiz.

In the Facebook post from Davila, he sites an “unprofessional and toxic” working environment, one that he does not recommend.

Ortiz is accused of committing the murders during his employment with the Border Patrol. The trial was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue request was given earlier this year.

Ortiz faces life in prison without parole if convicted of the murders.