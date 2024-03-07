Public input coming on proposed six-figure salary for City Council, Mayor

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Council is divided on whether or not significant pay raises should be proposed later this year.

Under one proposal, city council members would go from their current salary of $45,722 all the way up to a range of $75,000 to $125,000.

The mayor would also be in line for a significant pay raise, going from $61,725 to a salary of $90,000 to $140,000, annually.

Salaries were last set for city council members in 2015, and while some say a new salary bracket should reflect San Antonio’s cost of living, some within the council do not think residents will support new salaries in the ranges being discussed.

Director-level pay was used by a subcommittee in generating the proposed salaries, that particular bracket earning a median salary of $192,582.

A commission will offer final recommendations for council pay in June.

Voters in San Antonio will have final say, but based on the coming recommendations, city council would have to decide whether to put the proposed pay raises on the November 5 ballot.

According to numbers given by city staff, 17.7% of all people living in the Alamo City live in poverty. That adds up roughly 252,000 people.

Public comment is expected at the commission’s next meeting on Thursday, March 21 at the Central Library.

