Public invited to try SAPD SWAT obstacle course

By Christian Blood
April 12, 2023 10:56AM CDT
San Antonio Police Department SWAT obstacle course

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You can try your hand at beating the San Antonio Police Department SWAT team’s time on the obstacle course on Saturday, April 15th.

Teams of four will be taking on the SWAT challenge at the San Antonio Police Academy located at 12200 South East Loop 410 in San Antonio.

Participants can bring their own team, or they can be placed on a team.

Registration is now open, and you can learn more by clicking here.

