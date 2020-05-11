      Weather Alert

Public Masses to resume next week, Archbishop offers blessings from the sky

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 11, 2020 @ 5:21pm
Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller flies over San Antonio/May 11, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Before boarding a vintage plane to deliver blessings from the sky over San Antonio, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller announced that public Masses will resume next week.

He became emotional and his voice cracked as he announced at  Stinson  Municipal Airport Monday afternoon that 170 churches in 19 counties can open their doors for public Sunday liturgy beginning the weekend of May 23-24.  Daily public Masses will begin May 19.  The archbishop did not offer details on wearing masks or social distancing.

“As conditions change, and with each new phase of reopening the state of Texas as ordered by civil officials, I will issue additional directives, if necessary, considering the recommendations of health authorities and civil regulations,” said García-Siller. “Let us give thanks to God and pray for His continued blessings.  Let’s go!”

The Archbishop then climbed into a 1942 SJN Texan airplane, thanks to Col. Darren Bond with the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, who arranged  the “Mission: Hope” flyover.

“We have had so much bad news lately.  It’s time to give people a positive sign,” said Bond.

The two-hour flight went over local parishes, some of the  historic San Antonio Missions and universities.  Cars formed a cross in the parking lot of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church as García-Siller offered blessings, and church bells tolled at some of parishes.

Archbishop flies over Mission Concepcion in Commemorative Air Force plane/Photo from Archbishop’s Facebook Page

After the plane landed at Stinson Municipal Airport, the Archbishop said he never thought he would see a time when churches would have to close, but it had to be done to help keep COVID-19 from spreading.

 

