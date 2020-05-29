Public pools operated by the City of San Antonio will open July 3
Sunlight on swimming pool.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Greg Abbott allowed swimming pools in Texas to reopen a few weeks ago, but he’s allowing local governments to decide when to go back in the water.
San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh announced Thursday that all eleven pools at city parks will reopen July 3 with limited days and hours of operation. All five city splash pads also will open July 3.
“We will have to adhere to the occupancy levels set by the governor,” said Walsh. Park amenities such as basketball courts, playgrounds, fitness equipment and skate parks also are set to open July 3.
Walsh briefed the city council on the phased-in approach to re-opening city services. They currently are in Phase One, which has employees on a remote work scheduled where possible, and virtual meetings are being held to limit face-to-face interaction.
“As one of the largest employers in San Antonio, we are proud to set the example of carefully re-opening services with guidance from our public health officials,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Over the next few months we will continue to have staff working remotely as we redesign our work environment to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Phase Two begins June 15 with all 29 libraries operating with limited hours for contact-free pickup of reserved library materials. Nine libraries will offer access to public computers. Those are Bazan, Carver, Collins Garden, Cortez, Johnston, Mission, Pan American, Schaefer and Westfall.
“The Library team is looking forward to re-opening library services for the community. The public’s patience is respectfully requested as we continue to adapt our operations in a COVID-19 environment to keep our employees and residents healthy and safe, while also bringing equitable access to the Internet, digital materials and computers to the neighborhoods that need it most,” said Ramiro Salazar, Director of the San Antonio Public Library System.
Municipal Courts will provide users with contact-free kiosks outside the courthouse to resolve cases with court staff and/or judges to avoid physical and face-to face contact. The City Clerk’s Vital Records Office will partially re-open and will continue appointment and walk-up services.
The Grab and Go food program will begin Monday, June 1 at select parks. Certain Youth Community Centers and 8 summer camp sites will open June 15.