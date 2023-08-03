Puppy mill raid in far Southwest Side: 80 animals seized, 8 dogs dead

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Department of Animal Control are investigating a ranch on the far Southwest Side after around 80 dogs were found in deplorable conditions.

A tip led to deputies to the puppy mill near Kinney Road off South Interstate 35, a short distance from Atascosa.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar calls the scene a grotesque situation found by deputies.

In all 80 animals mostly dogs, some poultry, and a goat were rescued from the property run by a 79-year-old man.

Eight dogs were found dead.

Reportedly the animals were living off old hamburger and hot dog buns, and water.

“He is not even bothering to open the bag he is just throwing the whole plastic bag full of bread in there and letting the dogs open it for themselves when they get hungry enough,” Salazar said.

All the animals lived outside in the shade, but kennels were stacked up on top of each other.

Several of kennels, packed with puppies, also kept pregnant dogs ready to deliver another litter.

KSAT 12 reports some females, about to give birth, were packed in with other adult dogs.

“I’m not an animal expert but I know that a momma dog can’t give birth to puppies around other adult dogs, and not expect bad things to happen to those puppies as they are born,” Sheriff Salazar commented.

All of the rescued animals are now in possession of Bexar County Animal Control and awaiting health check ups by veterinarians.

The elderly man running the puppy mill is cooperating with deputies.

The man has yet to be charged, but could face animal cruelty charges as the investigation progresses.

“When you are laying in your own filth, eating bread that is at best a couple days, weeks old, that is a horrible situation for any living being,” Salazar said.