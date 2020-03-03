Quarantined ship passengers to be released in San Antonio
Passengers arrive from China Feb. 7, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. The Department of Defense is providing temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there. DoD has identified blocks of rooms at March Air Force Base, Calif., Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and Fort Carson, Colo. Under the HHS request, DoD installations are only providing housing support. HHS is responsible for all care, transportation, and security of the passengers. DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the passengers and these passengers will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — More than 120 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are set to be released from quarantine in San Antonio. The release is scheduled for Tuesday, a day after city leaders declared a public health emergency and sought to delay the process so more patient testing for the new coronavirus could be done. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says only passengers who were symptom-free for the entire 14-day quarantine period will be released. The passengers will be taken by bus from Lackland Air Force Base directly to the airport.