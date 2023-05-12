Quick Note for Mother’s Day 2023

When I call my mom, turning 88 this year, in mid-mornings, my first order of business is to make sure she took her AM pill regimen.

Then we chat about family stuff, what she’s observed from the front porch or in the back yard, and we go over which channels have the Red Sox, Celtics, etc. etc. And of course, we are always tracking down “Law & Order: SVU” reruns, wherever they may be found. She’s always grateful for the “help”.

It hit me this morning how little help that is compared to all the years she…

…made thousands of school lunches (for 4 kids) at a time when there were no “lunchables”

…checked countless pages of homework, even in the subjects she had struggled with as a schoolgirl

…remembered and reminded us of school schedule changes, dentist appointments, thank you notes, family events, holy days and Charlie Brown TV specials

…how many noses and butts she wiped, fevered foreheads she soothed and just how much Vicks Vape-O-Rub, Robitussin and Children’s Bayer she must’ve gone through

…how many station wagon rides to and from school in bad weather, how many times she was a “field trip mom”, drives to libraries, museums, shopping

…or of how many times she asked about our “day”, actually listening and interested, while no one ever asked her about hers.

My sister and her family, with whom my mom has lived for the last 14 years, do the most for her, and all of us appreciate them.

But it’s amazing to think that, when you balance it out, we’ll never do as much for her as she did for us.

Happy Mother’s Day, with gratitude and love.