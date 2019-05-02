Race for the not so competitive happening in Boerne this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Hundreds of Coach Potatoes, Slackers and Underachievers are “running” for a good cause Saturday morning.

It’s the second annual Boerne 0.5k race to raise money for Blessings in a Backpack. That’s a program the provides food for economically disadvantaged school children.

Jay Milton, the self proclaimed race “Czar” tells us the race….all 546-yards of it, will feature live music at the start and finish lines, costume contests, coffee and donut station, an adventure/obstacle course and, of course, post-race beer.

They’ve already sold out of registrations but if you want to stop by to show support for the runners, the race starts at 11AM at River Road Park in Boerne.

(A note from the author: This race is a little more than 500 yards so you will only be cheering for the runners for about….4 minutes.)