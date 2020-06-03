      Weather Alert

Racism won’t just end with criminal justice reform

Lars Larson
Jun 3, 2020 @ 1:06pm

Lars brings on Diante Johnson, President of the Black Conservative Federation to discuss why destructive behavior won’t necessarily lead to change. For years, the black community has felt it has  experienced unfair treatment from law enforcement without any justice or reform, so what exactly will it take to end racism in this country? Listen below for more.

The post Racism won’t just end with criminal justice reform appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic