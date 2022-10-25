Rackspace to leave giant Windcrest headquarters for smaller location on San Antonio’s North side

Photo: Rackspace Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The former Windsor Park Mall will be empty once again after Rackspace leaves for smaller headquarters.

Windcrest Mayor Dan Reese tells KSAT-12 that after 14 years, Rackspace will vacate the 1.6 million square foot facility in 2023.

The company plans to relocate to a smaller 75,000 to 90,000 square foot space in Ridgewood Plaza II on the North side.

The move is due to a number of employees who have been working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

With the number of on-sight employees diminishing, the company no longer needs the large facility.

There’s been no word on the future of the Windcrest building but Mayor Reese tells KSAT-12 the company is working with the city to transition the former shopping mall into something that will be useful to the city.

Rackspace did not give an exact date for the move.