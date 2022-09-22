Radio Throwback Thursday: How Do You Listen To Music?
September 22, 2022 12:01PM CDT
KTSA photo/Riccardi
More about:
Last time you listened to music, was it radio? Recorded (i.e. a disc, vinyl record, other media)? Or streaming?
For a while, here’s how radio PLAYED music: the magnetic tape cartridge, commonly known as carts. These babies held jingles, commercial spots, bits of sound used for comedy, news soundbites, and, in some radio formats, the songs were stored on them for convenience.
Durable, easy to handle, usually reliable. Now, almost completely forgotten.