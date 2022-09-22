KTSA KTSA Logo

Radio Throwback Thursday: How Do You Listen To Music?

By Jack Riccardi
September 22, 2022 12:01PM CDT
Share
Radio Throwback Thursday: How Do You Listen To Music?
KTSA photo/Riccardi

Last time you listened to music, was it radio? Recorded (i.e. a disc, vinyl record, other media)? Or streaming?

For a while, here’s how radio PLAYED music: the magnetic tape cartridge, commonly known as carts. These babies held jingles, commercial spots, bits of sound used for comedy, news soundbites, and, in some radio formats, the songs were stored on them for convenience.

Durable, easy to handle, usually reliable. Now, almost completely forgotten.

More about:
550 KTSA
carts
jack riccardi
Music
tape cartridges
Throwback Thursday

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner rules on the cause of death for a woman found in San Antonio parking lot
2

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
3

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
4

SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
5

One dead in shooting on San Antonio's West side