My first station was a disco/R&B AM music station, and at one point we did the “Top 501 (sponsored by Levi’s 501’s) All Time Disco and Dance Countdown”.

Since you probably missed it, here’s half of it.

By the way, the station’s slogan was “Boston’s Daytime Nightclub”, which was fun to say on the radio, but probably was the answer to a question no one had ever asked.