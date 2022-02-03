Rain and freezing temperatures to impact San Antonio area until Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Freezing rain and sleet continues across the area early this morning.
Some icing impacts on roads are already being reported with freezing rain and sleet continuing to expand southeast.
This will happen through this morning and into this afternoon.
Travel may become hazardous and very difficult, especially on bridges and elevated roadways within the Winter Storm Warning area.
The temperature is expected to drop to below freezing during the day Thursday and aren’t expected to rebound until Friday afternoon.
There was also a band of heavier rain that developed along the I-35 corridor from San Antonio to Austin.
You may experience some low water crossings, so use caution early on area roads this morning. Ceck the bexarflood.org website for up to date information on flooding concerns.
The storm has caused many area school districts and colleges to cancel classes today.
Stay tuned to San Antonio’s Severe Weather Station 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 and log onto KTSA.com for updates on this winter weather event.