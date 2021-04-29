Rain causes roof collapse at a business on San Antonio’s Northwest Side
MGN Image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Northwest Side business suffered severe damage from the storms overnight.
The roof collapsed on the Conn’s location on Stemmons Street.
The weight of the rain that pooled on the roof caused it to cave in.
When the roof came down it brought a big chunk of wall with it. To make matters worse, the pipes that feed the sprinkler system were torn down and poured even more water into the business.
No injuries were reported but the collapse caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the store’s inventory.
If you’ve experienced any storm damage or need help with fallen trees, call 3-1-1.