Rain on horizon, but dangerous heat for San Antonio until then

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — Temperatures have remained hot over the last several days, but as we get deeper into the week it is going to get hotter until a chance of rain arrives on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for San Antonio, New Braunfels and most of the I-35 Corridor through 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Weather forecasters say Mother Nature will continue to turn up the heat through Friday before daytime highs drop back to around 100 degrees through the weekend.

A high of 103 to 104 is expected for San Antonio and the surrounding area Wednesday, and that could mean a heat index as high as 112, depending on where you are. Most of the Hill Country will be hot, but not quite warm enough for a Heat Advisory.

In addition to the dangerous heat, near critical fire conditions are in place for most of South-Central Texas, including San Antonio, the Hill Country and I-35 Corridor through 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

NOTE: For those who have to work outside, it will be important to take appropriate precautions. The same can be said for those enjoying recreational activities outdoors.

Drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment, are strongly recommended.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in cars or trucks as the temperature can rise 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes with the windows rolled up during the hottest times of the day.

For information on staying safe while avoiding heat-related illness, click here.