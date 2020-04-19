Rally at Texas Capitol protests ‘Stay Home’ orders
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Hundreds of protestors gathered at the Texas State Capitol Saturday to protest “Stay Home” orders and demand that the Gov. Greg Abbott reopen businesses.
The rally organized by InfoWars came one day after Abbott announced a plan to start reopening the economy, including allowing businesses to operate retail-to-go services starting April 24. His orders also reopen state parks and loosen restrictions on elective services and procedures next week.
Protestors carrying signs that read “Every job is essential” and “Open Now” shouted “Fire Fauci!”
Anthony Fauci is the leading health expert on COVID-19 and a member of President Trump’s task force.