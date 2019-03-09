Rangers adding a housing complex at spring training site
By Associated Press
Mar 8, 2019 @ 10:30 PM
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers are building a new facility at their spring training complex in Arizona that will include housing for as many as 180 players and staff.
Jon Daniels, president of baseball operations and general manager, said Friday that the dormitory complex in Arizona and a new academy in the Dominican Republic will provide the Rangers with some of the top player development facilities in baseball.
The two buildings in Arizona will encompass about 68,000 square feet and be used year-round for spring training, extended spring, Arizona rookie league, instructional league and other baseball programs. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
The residential building will include 36 units that can house up to 180 people at a time. The common area building will include an auditorium, classrooms and a fitness area.

