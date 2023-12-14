Rangers sign pitcher Tyler Mahle, who will miss the start of 2024 coming off Tommy John surgery

Arlington, Texas, USA – Globe Life Park in Arlington located in Arlington, Texas. Formerly known as Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, the ballpark is home to The Texas Rangers baseball team.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed free agent pitcher Tyler Mahle to a $22 million, two-year contract with the right-hander expected to miss the start of the 2024 season coming off Tommy John elbow surgery.

Mahle was with Minnesota last season and went on the injured list in early May before Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed the ligament replacement procedure later that month.

The 29-year-old Mahle, who was 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in five starts for the Twins last season, will make $5.5 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in 2025.

Mahle spent parts of two injury-shortened seasons with Minnesota after he was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati in August 2022.

Since 2020, Mahle is 22-18 with a 3.90 ERA and 424 strikeouts in 374 innings, with 70 starts in 71 appearances. He missed the end of 2022 with right shoulder inflammation.

Mahle is 33-41 with a 4.30 ERA in 123 career appearances, with 122 starts, over seven seasons. The Reds drafted him in the seventh round out of high school in 2013.

