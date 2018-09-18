Ranking of diverse states places Texas at number 2

With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing and the leadership in Fortune 500 companies still dominated by Caucasian males, the personal-finance website

WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2018’s Most & Least Diverse States in America.

They looked into 6 key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

The final tabulations show that California is the most diverse state in the country and right behind the Golden State, Texas.

Maine and West Virginia are the two least diverse states.

Here is where Texas ranked in specific metrics.

21st – Income Diversity

10th – Educational-Attainment Diversity

3rd – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

3rd – Linguistic Diversity

26th – Birthplace Diversity

1st – Industry Diversity*

19th – Occupational Diversity*

30th – Worker-Class Diversity*

28th – Marital-Status Diversity

17th – Household-Type Diversity

5th – Household-Size Diversity

6th – Religious Diversity

Get more details here.