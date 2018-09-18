Ranking of diverse states places Texas at number 2
By Don Morgan
Sep 18, 2018 @ 1:52 PM

With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing and the leadership in Fortune 500 companies still dominated by Caucasian males, the personal-finance website

WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2018’s Most & Least Diverse States in America.

They looked into 6 key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

The final tabulations show that California is the most diverse state in the country and right behind the Golden State, Texas.

Maine and West Virginia are the two least diverse states.

Here is where Texas ranked in specific metrics.

21st – Income Diversity
10th – Educational-Attainment Diversity
3rd – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
3rd – Linguistic Diversity
26th – Birthplace Diversity
1st – Industry Diversity*
19th – Occupational Diversity*
30th – Worker-Class Diversity*
28th – Marital-Status Diversity
17th – Household-Type Diversity
5th – Household-Size Diversity
6th – Religious Diversity

Get more details here.

