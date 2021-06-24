      Weather Alert

Ransomware attack in Judson ISD targets IT systems

Katy Barber
Jun 24, 2021 @ 4:54pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — School district officials announced via social media Thursday afternoon that Judson ISD is the victim of a ransomware attack.

The social media post says the district’s information technology systems were compromised and that a call center for inquiries will go live on Monday.

“The timeline to restore our systems remains fluid and we believe we will soon understand and be able to share more details, including whether your information might have been affected,” officials said.

 

