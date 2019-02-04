Rapper Famous Dex to fly Texarkana jet burglar to concert

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — A Texarkana teen who was caught trying to fly a plane to an out-of-state concert is being hooked up with an all-expense paid trip to the rapper’s concert in Los Angeles.

The teen — Zemarcius Scott — was busted last July 4th when Texarkana police say he broke into an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport with the intention of flying it to Illinois.

The police found him in the cockpit, seemingly self-assured he could fly the plane there with no experience — saying it wasn’t more than just pushing a few buttons and pulling levers.

Scott pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a commercial jet and was sentenced to five years of probation.

The rapper he was trying to see, Famous Dex, found out about what happened and said in a video obtained by TMZ that he thought it was a hoax at first.

Once he found out it was real, he decided that he will be flying Scott out to Los Angeles to attend a concert there.

“I’m putting him in the biggest, nicest hotel in L.A.,” the rapper said in the video. “I’m going to get him no tickets to my show — he’s going to stand next to my DJ. I’m going to fly him out to L.A., I’m going to take him shopping, I’m paying for all of this.”