Read the full Hunter Biden indictment in federal tax case

In a nine-count federal indictment, Hunter Biden was charged in California Thursday with tax crimes.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of engaging in “a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million” in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019. During that period, from 2016 through Oct. 15, 2020, he received over $7 million in total gross income, according to the indictment.

The indictment charges him with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return. Instead of paying the taxes, he’s alleged to have he spent that income on personal items ranging from a Lamborghini rental to luxury hotels and escort services. Many of these purchases, the government says, were classified by Hunter Biden as business expenses.

Read the full indictment here: