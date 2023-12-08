KTSA KTSA Logo

Read the full Hunter Biden indictment in federal tax case

By CBS News
December 8, 2023 9:38AM CST
DELAWARE, UNITED STATES – JULY 26: Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, arrives in J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building to appear in court to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanors for not paying taxes on time, and possessing a gun as a drug user, in Delaware, United States on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

 

▶ Watch Video: Hunter Biden avoided paying at least $1.4 million in taxes, federal indictment alleges

In a nine-count federal indictment, Hunter Biden was charged in California Thursday with tax crimes.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of engaging in “a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million” in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019. During that period, from 2016 through Oct. 15, 2020, he received over $7 million in total gross income, according to the indictment.

The indictment charges him with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return. Instead of paying the taxes, he’s alleged to have he spent that income on personal items ranging from a Lamborghini rental to luxury hotels and escort services. Many of these purchases, the government says, were classified by Hunter Biden as business expenses.

Read the full indictment here:

