Read the Trump superseding indictment with new charges in documents case

By CBS News
July 28, 2023 12:36PM CDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 08: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to speak at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office added new charges Thursday against former President Donald Trump in a superseding indictment in the case involving documents with classified markings discovered at his Florida resort. 

Two of the new obstruction counts against Trump stem from alleged efforts to have the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago delete security camera footage that was sought by a federal grand jury, according to the indictment.

Trump was previously charged with 37 felony counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. He has pleaded not guilty and claimed the prosecution is a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him. Speaking Thursday with Breitbart, Trump called the charges “harassment” and “election interference.”

Trump now faces eight counts related to alleged attempts to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation.

The new document also names a third defendant in the case: Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago property manager and former valet. He faces one count of altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object; one count of corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing a document, record or other object; and one count of making false statements and representations during a voluntary interview with federal investigators.

Read the superseding indictment here.

