Read the Trump superseding indictment with new charges in documents case

Two of the new obstruction counts against Trump stem from alleged efforts to have the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago delete security camera footage that was sought by a federal grand jury, according to the indictment.

Trump was previously charged with 37 felony counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. He has pleaded not guilty and claimed the prosecution is a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him. Speaking Thursday with Breitbart, Trump called the charges “harassment” and “election interference.”

Trump now faces eight counts related to alleged attempts to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation.

The new document also names a third defendant in the case: Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago property manager and former valet. He faces one count of altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object; one count of corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing a document, record or other object; and one count of making false statements and representations during a voluntary interview with federal investigators.

