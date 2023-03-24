Real Meat Is The Best We Can Hope For

I saw where someone in Chicago who Lori Lightfoot hasn’t gotten killed yet is suing Buffalo Wild Wings.

He claims their “boneless chicken wings” are only nuggets of processed chickens.

Of course they are, Julia Child. How many had you gobbled down before you figured that out, champ?

This guy needs perspective, though, and I’m here to supply it.

In an era of “curated”, “simulated” and “plant-based” meat “products”, anytime—ANY TIME– you’re getting any actual meat content is a win.

If there’s chicken in those wings, from real chickens, dig in!

Someday, when our grandkids are eating cricketburgers, they’ll thrill to our campfire tales of boneless chicken wings…