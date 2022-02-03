      Weather Alert

Real Or Fake Apology From Whoopie Goldberg?

Lars Larson
Feb 2, 2022 @ 6:20pm

ABC News has suspended “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks after she said the Holocaust wasn’t about race, even though that’s not what Adolf Hitler said. She has since apologized, but does she think what she said was wrong, or is she just sorry for offending people? For more information, Lars speaks with Vince Ellison, who is with Project 21, and the author of two groundbreaking books: “25 Lies” and “The Iron Triangle.”

 

The post Real Or Fake Apology From Whoopie Goldberg? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Austin man killed in New Braunfels fatality accident
Nearly 450k sign petition to help Texas brothers accused of murdering sister's abuser
Update: Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger
UPDATE: Missing San Antonio girl found safe
Bexar County Jail inmate with COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions dies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On