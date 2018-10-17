“I believe our country is headed in the wrong direction and it needs new leadership.” – Julian Castro in Rolling Stone interview.

Really Julian?

Just what do you mean by “wrong direction”?

Wrong direction with the US economy so hot Federal Reserve Chief Powell says it’s “too good to be true?”

Wrong direction With the US unemployment rate at its lowest since 1969 and blue collar workers “booming” right now?

Wrong direction with historically low Hispanic and Black unemployment rates?

Wrong direction with businesses competing for good employees, and having to pay more money and benefits to hire them?

Wrong direction with the stock market at record highs?

Wrong direction with lower corporate tax rates and the repeal of job-killing regulations?

Wrong direction with the Wall Street Journal reporting today that the US is back at No. 1 position as the most competitive country in the world for the first time since 2008 when Barack Obama started his Presidency?

Wrong direction with new trade agreements being made which honor American workers and industry.

I could go on listing evidence that proves the US is headed in the right direction, and maybe I will someday.

The point being Julian’s vision of America is the opposite of what you see above, and it is he who is headed in the “wrong direction” – not the US.