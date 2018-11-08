Record 42 Latinos to serve in Congress; 1 race undecided
By Associated Press
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 12:53 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Latinos will serve in Congress next year than ever before — at least 42, with one House race to be decided.

The latest winner is GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state, who claimed victory Wednesday for a fifth term over Democrat Carolyn Long.

In the race for an open seat in a GOP-held district that includes part of Orange County, California, Democrat Gil Cisneros trails Republican Young Kim, who’s trying to become the first Korean-American immigrant woman elected to the House. Cisneros is a first-time candidate who won a $266 million lottery jackpot.

Thirty-three of 44 Latino Democratic candidates and seven of 15 Latino Republican candidates won their races.

Two Latino senators weren’t on Tuesday’s ballot: Florida Republican Marco Rubio and Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump, Pelosi talk about getting along – until they don’t Central American migrants in Mexico want buses to US border Cigarette smoking in the US hits record low, yet 1 in 5 people still use tobacco Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fall Central American migrants debate route to US border, options Watch ABC live coverage: Mass shooting at bar in Thousand Oaks California
Comments