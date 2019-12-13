Record number of Texans to travel for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Staying home for Christmas? You’re one of the few who will be.
AAA Texas is predicting an increase in holiday travelers. The auto club’s Joshua Zuber tells us a record number of Texans will be heading out of town for Christmas.
“9.3 million, traveling 50 miles or more away from home.”
People will be packing on to airplanes, buses and trains but most Texans will be taking the family car.
“8.6 million will be headed out in their automobile. That’s up 4 percent from last year.”
Zuber says the state’s strong economy and low gas prices are encouraging Texans to get behind the wheel.
Nationwide, more than 115 million people are planning to travel out of town for Christmas.
Zuber recommends you pack your patience and expect especially heavy traffic the day after Christmas, as all of those travelers head back home.