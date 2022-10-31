Records show Erik Cantu evaded same San Antonio police officer he was shot by the night before

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More details are coming to light in the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu by former San Antonio police officer James Brennand.

KSAT 12 is reporting that police records show Cantu had run from Brennand the night before when the former officer tried to pull him over. Records also show Cantu’s maroon BMW had license plates that did not belong to that car.

Brennand did not chase Cantu on the evening of October 1, but he did recognize the BMW from the interaction on October 2 while on a call at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Body cam footage from Brennand shows that he walked up to Cantu’s car and opened the driver’s side door after calling for backup.

But Cantu refused to get out, put the car in reverse and pulled out, the car door hitting Brennand as the car started moving.

At that point, Brennand pulled his gun and fired several shots with Cantu being hit several times.

KSAT 12 also reports Cantu’s girlfriend was in the car when Cantu ran from police the night before the shooting. She told police she was hesitant about riding in the car with Cantu on October 2.

The San Antonio Police Department has not released all of the public records pertaining to the cases, but KSAT says it has been able to see and confirm their contents.

On Friday, KSAT reported SAPD was trying to block the release of additional information the local TV station was trying to get, including additional body cam footage from Brennand.

Cantu remains in the hospital.

Brennand was fired three days after the shooting, and he has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There is a hearing set for November 3.