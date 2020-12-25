      Weather Alert

Recreational vehicle explodes in Nashville in apparent ‘intentional act’: Police

ABC News
Dec 25, 2020 @ 9:16am
carlballou/iStock

By EMILY SHAPIRO, AARON KATERKSY, ABC News

A parked recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning, in what Nashville police believe was an “intentional act.”

Nashville police officers were at first called to a report of shots fired. There was no evidence of shots fired but police noticed a suspicious RV with no tags parked across from the Davidson County courthouse.

The bomb squad was called and around 6:30 a.m., as the bomb squad responded, the RV exploded, blowing out the windows of nearby buildings and leaving extensive damage.

The explosion knocked one officer to the ground. Another officer sustained temporary hearing loss.

Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No significant injuries have been reported.

The debris field extends for at least a few blocks. Streets around the exploded vehicle are being closed down.

 

President Donald Trump and acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen have been briefed on the incident.

The FBI is now the lead investigative agency.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

