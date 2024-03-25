Red Flag Warning for much of South Central Texas through Monday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Monday might not be the best day for a backyard barbecue.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for much of South Central Texas, including the Rio Grande Plains and the southern Edwards Plateau through 8 p.m.

Some areas will experience wind gusts of up to 45 miles an hour, and this could mean that any outdoor fire could spread quickly and get out of control. In addition to occasional strong winds, the relative humidity is down into the teens in many areas, which means rather dry conditions.

Bexar County and San Antonio fall just outside the Red Flag Warning, but caution is still advised.

Nearby Medina, Bandera, Frio and Kerr Counties do fall into the Red Flag Warning.