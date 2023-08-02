Red Flag Warning, Heat Advisory for San Antonio, New Braunfels through Wednesday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Weather forecasters have two concerns facing the San Antonio area and surrounding region.

To start with, a Heat Advisory is now extended through Wednesday night with a daytime high of 103 degrees expected on Wednesday. That temperature could trigger a heat index of 109, or higher depending on where you are.

San Antonio also falls into a Red Flag Warning, which means conditions are favorable for the ignition and spreading of wildfires. You are urged not to throw burning cigarettes out of cars and refrain from dragging chains behind vehicles due to the fact that sparks can start a fire during the current weather conditions.

The Red Flag Warning includes much of the I-35 Corridor and a good portion of the Hill Country, including Boerne and Fredericksburg.

NOTE: For those who have to work outside, it will be important to take appropriate precautions. The same can be said for those enjoying recreational activities outdoors.

Drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment, are strongly recommended.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in cars or trucks as the temperature can rise 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes with the windows rolled up during the hottest times of the day.

For information on staying safe while avoiding heat-related illness, click here.