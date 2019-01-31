Red McCombs will be a part of the Super Bowl broadcast

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio businessman Red McCombs will make an appearance during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

No, he won’t be blocking punts or performing during the halftime show.

McCombs is in a new commercial for his auto dealerships that’s set to air right during the game.

It starts with the 91 year old claiming his dealerships will do “whatever our customers need.”

Well, some one takes his statement literally and soon has McCombs helping around the house. He makes an attempt at doing the laundry, steps into the kitchen to make dinner and even helps the kids with homework. He falls asleep during that task.

in the end, Red clarifies his statement to “doing whatever our customers need…when it comes to their vehicles.

The ad will air at the end of the second quarter of this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the LA Rams.