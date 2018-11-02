Red Sox unsure on White House visit if invited by Trump
By Associated Press
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 4:19 AM
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Red Sox won 5-1 to win the series 4 game to 1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say they haven’t decided whether they will visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

Manager Alex Cora said Thursday he wants to use the platform he has as a World Series champion in the right way. A native Puerto Rican, Cora has been outspoken about the need for help on the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The traditional White House visit has become increasingly partisan, with some players declining to make the trip because of their political views.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Biles, not at exquisite best, wins 4th all-around at worlds Column: Legalized sports betting is one bet paying off Owens to get Hall of Fame ring at halftime of 49ers game The Latest: Thrown beer slightly damages World Series trophy World Series 4th-least-watched, averaging 14.1M viewers Broncos trade wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Texans
Comments