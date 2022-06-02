      Weather Alert

Regulations mulled to increase minimum age to purchase high powered guns

Associated Press
Jun 2, 2022 @ 4:35am

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The gunmen in two of the nation’s most recent mass shootings legally bought the semi-automatic rifles they used in their massacres after they turned 18.

And that is prompting Congress and some governors and state lawmakers to consider raising the minimum age to buy such high-powered weapons.

Only six states require a person to be at least 21 before they can buy rifles and shotguns.

Advocates say such a limit might have prevented the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and the racist attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 Black people.

Lawmakers in New York and Utah have proposed laws to raise to 21 the minimum age to buy AR-15-style weapons.

A similar restriction is expected in the U.S. House, where it has some bipartisan support. But it faces uncertainty in the closely divided Senate.

TAGS
Guns minimum age to purchase guns
Popular Posts
San Antonio man sentenced to six years in prison for Travis County Democratic Party office arson
Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested
The Uvalde shooting suspect bought more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition
Adoption fees covered during San Antonio Pets Alive Event Saturday
San Antonio man shot several times in front of North side home
Connect With Us Listen To Us On