Relief: Police recover stolen inflatable colon
By Associated Press
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 7:40 AM
A visitor to the Capitol walks through an inflatable colon displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 24, 2014. Pharmaceutical maker Sanofi sponsored the display of the "Strollin' Colon," which shows what a healthy colon looks like, how polyps develop and how they can turn cancerous. The American Cancer Society, which had an information table at the display, urges screening tests to detect colorectal cancer. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There is a sigh of relief after police recovered a giant inflatable colon that is used to teach about the dangers of colon cancer.

Kansas City, Missouri, police on Tuesday announced on Twitter a tip led officers to locate the “pilfered intestine” inside a vacant house.

The 10-foot (3-meter) long, 150-pound (68-kilogram) prop, valued at $4,000, was stolen this month from the back of a pickup truck. It had been purchased by the Colon Cancer Coalition, which hosts walking and running events under a “Get Your Rear In Gear” campaign, and was stored at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

There is a silver lining to the story. Donations poured in after the theft and the coalition was able to purchase two replacement colons.

Police say no one is in custody.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Online rants by would-be shooters create dilemma for police Water park co-owner faces new charges, including for drugs Mom faces charges after baby died in Hurricane Florence flooding: Sheriff Mueller refers plot to make false claims about him to FBI Halloween robots bring joy to patients and their families at PA hospital Babies in NICU celebrate first Halloween with costume contest
Comments