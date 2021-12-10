Remains found in western Bexar County identified as missing 18 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that remains found over the weekend are those of an 18 year old from San Antonio.
A rancher discovered partial human remains on Kearney Road last Saturday.
Deputies arrived and began searching the property. More remains were found scattered around the area, likely due to wild animals.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says Anthony Xavier Luna was last seen August 27. He was leaving Southwest High School in a black vehicle.
His family filed a missing persons report September 11.
Salazar says there are signs of foul play in Luna’s death and he is waiting for the official cause of death to determine whether or not his death is a homicide.
Southwest ISD issued the following statement:
“We extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to his family. Anthony, a senior, last attended school in the District the last week of August. We began working collaboratively with local authorities when it was reported that he was missing and we will continue to work with them as the investigation continues. We are also in the process of reaching out to his family and offering our support and resources to them during this difficult time. Grief counselors will be on hand to help our students and staff affected by this tragic news.”
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.