Rent the West Elm? Rent the Runway teams up with interior design store

Courtesy West Elm(NEW YORK) — You can soon re-do your interior design whenever you want with your favorite West Elm pieces — without having to commit to buying them.

Whether you got rid of all your extraneous home goods when Marie Kondo-ing your home or you’re just looking for a seasonal refresh, you can soon switch things up at home without dropping all the money it would cost to buy a whole new interior.

The apparel and accessory rental service, Rent the Runway, is teaming up with interior design store West Elm this summer to let subscribers choose from more than two dozen curated bundles that include matching decorative pillows, throws, shams, quilts and coverlets.

It’s the first time Rent the Runway is expanding beyond just its clothing and accessories.

Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, called it a “monumental moment” for both her company “and the sharing economy as a whole” in a statement.

Alex Bellos, president of West Elm, added that the new service allows customers to experience West Elm’s products “from the comforts of home.”

Each of the 26 curated bundles you can soon rent will feature a selection of new West Elm textiles that will allow you the freedom to switch up your bedroom or living room each season.

Plus, the tailored mixture of goodies takes the difficulty out of designing your own space, and if you change your mind, you have the flexibility to simply order a new set and spice things up.

You can rent the West Elm bundles through your RTR Unlimited or RTR Update memberships, and keep them for weeks to months, and even beyond. If you fall in love, Rent the Runway subscribers can even purchase a bundle themselves at a discounted rate.

