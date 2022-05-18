Rental goats to help rid Brackenridge Park of unwanted plant species

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is renting goats to help with lawn care.
We’re not kidding.
The 150 goats come from a company called Rent-A-Ruminant Texas and they’re being brought in to help remove some unwanted plant species from Brackenridge Park.
The goats graze on the plants and brush in area that are tough to reach with heavy mowing equipment.
They also help cut back on the need to use herbicides.
The goats are going to be chewing their way through about 7 acres of the park along Brackenridge Way, where the vegetation has taken over.
They’ll be contained to that area of the park by some portable electric fencing. Money to pay for the goats comes form a recent fund raiser.
They will be at the park until the end of the month. Officials say park visitors will be able to see the goats but will not be allowed to touch or feed them.