Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with alopecia and baldness
By LEANNE ITALIE AP Entertainment Writer
Rep. Ayanna Pressley , the freshman Massachusetts Democrat was known for her long hair twists, says in a new video that she has gone bald due to alopecia.
Her hair styles had become an inspiration to young supporters. In the video on the African American-focused website The Root, she publicly revealed her bald head for the first time.
She said she felt compelled to go public to free herself of the shame of her condition and provide true transparency to all the people empowered by her hair style.
Pressley said she first noticed her hair falling out back in the fall.
The American Academy of Dermatology Association says alopecia is an autoimmune disease, meaning your immune system attacks a certain part of your body by mistake. The attack is only on the person’s hair, not the hair follicles which means the hair could grow back.
It can often be the result of excessive stress and people with alopecia are otherwise in good health.
There is no cure.