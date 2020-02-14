      Weather Alert

Rep. Dan Crenshaw to combine memoir, advice in upcoming book

Associated Press
Feb 14, 2020 @ 7:16am
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, left, listens as Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a hearing on the fiscal year 2020 budget. Crenshaw has a book out in April 2020. The former Navy SEAL's book is called “Fortitude,” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas has a book deal.

The book is called “Fortitude” and will come out in April.

The publisher is Hachette Book Group and it’s calling the book a “no-nonsense” work that addresses the current political and cultural divide.

The Republican congressman is a former Navy SEAL elected to Congress in 2018.

