Rep. Matt Gaetz: Protecting Other Countries From Foreign Threats Instead Of Our Own

By Lars Larson
February 14, 2023 3:03PM CST
We could have protected every American from Chinese cyberattacks with the funds we’ve allocated to Ukraine. However, rather than utilizing the money for that purpose, we are providing significant financial assistance to a country with a history of corruption and inadvertently provoking an unstable leader with access to nuclear weapons. For more information, Lars speaks with Congressman Matt Gaetz, the U.S. representative for Florida’s 1st congressional district.

 

