Report: 18 year-old killed in ambush shooting on San Antonio’s West Side, search for shooters underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the shooting of an 18 year-old who was ambushed in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex.

KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday at Westway Apartments on Culebra Road.

Police tell KSAT the teen was sitting in his car when several people walked up and started shooting.

He was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

The shooters sped away from the scene and haven’t been located.

Investigators don’t have a description of the shooters or the vehicle they were in.

We will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.