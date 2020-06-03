      Weather Alert

Report: 3 more cops to be charged in George Floyd’s death

Associated Press
Jun 3, 2020 @ 2:18pm

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers, according to a published report. Bystander video showing Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world, some violent. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers were also fired but weren’t immediately charged. The Star Tribune reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge them with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Floyd’s family and protesters have demanded that all four be charged.

TAGS
George Floyd Minneapolis Minnesota
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic