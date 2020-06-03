Report: 3 more cops to be charged in George Floyd’s death
By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers, according to a published report. Bystander video showing Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world, some violent. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers were also fired but weren’t immediately charged. The Star Tribune reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge them with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Floyd’s family and protesters have demanded that all four be charged.