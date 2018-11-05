Report: Amazon HQ2 expected to be split between Northern Virginia and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Amazon’s second headquarters may not end up in just one city, reports say.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday afternoon that the Seattle-based tech giant will be splitting its HQ2 between two cities, instead of just one.

Those two appear to be Arlington, Va., and Austin.

The paper says the decision, which has not been announced yet, to split the second headquarters was over concerns that no single metro area could generate enough tech talent to meet its growth needs.

Northern Virginia and Austin are both large tech hubs.

The Washington Post reported over the weekend that a large amount of office space in Crystal City — which is near Reagan National Airport — had been taken off the market in anticipation of Amazon coming to town.

CNBC over the weekend also reported it appeared Austin and Northern Virginia were the two finalists to get Amazon’s second headquarters.

Amazon has said it would make a formal announcement by the end of the year.

More than 230 cities and metropolitan areas put in bids to host Amazon’s second headquarters. San Antonio chose not to submit a bid.