Report: Amazon to split new headquarters between two cities
By ABC News
Nov 6, 2018 @ 11:58 AM

Amazon.com, Inc.(SEATTLE) — Amazon has reportedly changed its mind and is now finalizing plans to spread out its second headquarters across two locations.

Citing people familiar with the matter, The New York Times reports the online retail giant is closing in on deals to move to Queens, New York and Crystal City, Virginia. Both locations will house approximately 25,000 employees.

Amazon is currently headquartered in Seattle. The company announced plans to open a second headquarters in September 2017, and predicted spending over $5 billion in construction.

“We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement at the time. “Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We’re excited to find a second home.”

