Report: Bond reduced for one of the suspects in murders of Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bond has been reduced for a man charged in connection with the murders of two people in San Antonio last month.

KSAT-12 reports that Ramon Preciado’s bond has been dropped from $600,000 to $450,000.

When Preciado was arrested in January, he was charged with abuse of a corpse and altering and destroying or concealing a human corpse.

Police say Preciado admitted to driving to an apartment building where his son Christopher Preciado shot and killed Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra during a drug deal.

He also reportedly admitted to getting out of his pickup and “knowingly treat the human corpses”.

While telling the judge why the bond was too high, Preciado brought up his health issues and how he passed out at the Bexar County Jail.

The judge did reduce the the amount for the charge of altering, destroying or concealing a human corpse, which brought the total bond to $450,000.

Preciado’s attorney originally asked for bond to be reduced to $120,000.