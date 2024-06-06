Report: Candidate for Texas House arrested on DWI and weapons charges following early morning crash on I-10

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Republican candidate for the Texas House has been arrested following a crash on the Northwest Side.

KSAT-12 is reporting Ben Mostyn, who is running to represent Texas House District 117, crashed his car in the 900 block of I-10 West at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Mostyn, 45, was arrested on a charge of DWI and for unlawful carry of a weapon-handgun.

Mostyn, who will run against Democrat incumbent Phillip Cortez in the November election, is scheduled to be arraigned July 5.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the investigation continues.