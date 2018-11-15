Report: Carmelo Anthony’s reps exploring where he may go next

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(HOUSTON) — Carmelo Anthony’s representatives are said to be exploring where the power forward may wind up next since his time with the Houston Rockets appears to be coming to an end.

League sources told ESPN Anthony’s representatives gathered information on Monday from various NBA front offices.

The sources said, unless something changes, Houston is moving toward waiving the 10-time All-Star soon.

Anthony, 34, joined the Rockets this past summer. He played 10 games with Houston this season before the team moved off of him.

Anthony will not play in Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. This will mark the third straight game that he will remain away from the team due to what the Rockets say is an illness.

